Kansas hits one year anniversary of sports betting legalization

It's been one year since sports betting was legalized in Kansas. More than $1.5 billion dollars were wagered in Kansas during this first year of sports betting.
By Morgan Mobley
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Kansas (KCTV) - It’s been one year since sports betting was legalized in Kansas.

More than $1.5 billion dollars were wagered in Kansas during this first year of sports betting! But here’s the catch: a large chunk of that, nearly one billion, four hundred and fifty six million was paid out in winnings.

In total, the state of Kansas generated about $6 million dollars in revenue from sports betting.

This was still higher than the Kansas lottery’s initial prediction of $1.8 million in revenue over the course of the first year.

The Hollywood Casino says their sports book has been busy almost every day with gamblers from both sides of the state line, which has been one of the biggest surprises for them.

“Really how many people came from across the Stateline we knew it would be some but an overwhelming number come from Missouri,” says Tyrone Myrick, hollywood casino vice president of marketing

So where does sports betting legislation stand in Missouri?

“We’re continuing to look for a compromise but unfortunately we haven’t been able to come up with one,” says Denny Hoskins, Missouri state senator.

Senator Denny Hoskins admits he’s largely responsible for stall-out.

Hoskins is pushing for more than just a sports book, he wants video lottery terminals at places like truck stops, bars and restaurants, arguing that will bring the show me state far more revenue.

