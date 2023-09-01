Aging & Style
Kansas City offers night court and weekend options

Generic gavel picture
Generic gavel picture(MGN)
By Heidi Schmidt
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - People who need to take care of certain court matters in Kansas City have a little more flexibility to do so.

Kansas City’s municipal court announced it will offer extended hours as well as Night Court and Saturday options.

Starting Sept. 1, court cashier windows and probation will be open until 6:30 p.m.

Municipal court also plans to offer an evening docket on Wednesdays. The later option will be available for people who are not already represented and want to continue a case so they can hire an attorney, or apply for Legal Aid, according to the city.

A new docket will also operate on select Saturdays, but anyone who hopes to use the option must sign up in advance. Saturday options are also available to people without lawyers who want to take care of warrants or make other requests.

ALSO READ: Jackson County assessor ‘million dollar mistake’ gives some homeowners a huge break on taxes

Walk-in dockets are in person. The decisions are up to the judge or the judge’s guidelines.

Walk-In Docket Schedule

  • Mondays 9 AM to 10:30 AM Courtroom B. No sign up needed.
  • Wednesdays  1 PM to 3 PM Courtroom E. No sign up needed.
  • Select Saturdays 8:45 AM to 10:30 AM. Must sign up in advance. (Starting Sept. 9, 2023)

Domestic Violence Case Walk-In Docket (Courtroom E)

  • 9 AM Monday through Friday
  • You must arrive at 9 AM. You will been seen after the scheduled case

Housing and Animal Court Walk-In Docket (Courtroom I)

  • 9 AM Monday through Thursday

What’s Accepted at Walk-in Dockets

  • Ask the judge to cancel your warrants. The decision is up to the judge, but you will not be arrested on those warrants at the general Monday, Wednesday and Saturday walk-in dockets.
  • Request a continuance when not eligible for one online, by email, or by phone.
  • Request additional time to complete probation requirements or on payment plans.
  • Ask to do community service in place of paying your fines.

Learn more about the city’s new options at KCMO.gov.

