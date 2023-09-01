Kansas City Chiefs Travis Kelce begs teammate Chris Jones to return

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A star for the Kansas City Chiefs begs for his teammate to return to the field before the NFL season kicks off next week.

Travis Kelce talked about the Chris Jones holdout during the first episode of the second season of the “New Heights” podcast with his brother, Jason. The latest “New Heights” episode, presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment, dropped earlier this week.

“Ah man, Chris, can you please come back? You’re really scaring me, man. I don’t get it. You must know something that I don’t know because I just don’t get it. I really want to get another Super Bowl ring with you brother. This is me bargaining you to just come back and play football for the Chiefs. Please, we need you. We need you bad. And I don’t know what the situation is,” Kelce said.

Jason, a center for the Philadelphia Eagles, jokingly disagreed with his younger brother.

“Well I think the situation is you guys aren’t paying him enough and I think he should hold off as long as possible,” Jason Kelce said.

Jones did not report to training camp at all this season and is currently in the final season of a four-year, $80 million extension signed in 2020.

Without reporting to camp, Jones has racked up millions in fines over the weeks away from the organization. On Tuesday, as the Chiefs cut their roster to 53, Jones was placed on the Reserve/Did Not Report List.

The Chiefs host the Detroit Lions to open the season at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, but it’s not known if Jones will play. General manager Brett Veach has said the team remained optimistic that the All-Pro could be available for the game, but Jones shared on social media that he may not report until Week 8.

