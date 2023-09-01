Juvenile in critical condition after crash in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A crash in the area of NE Cookingham Drive and 112th Street has a juvenile in critical condition.

The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department said an investigation revealed that a white Ford Flex was traveling westbound on Cookingham when a red Ford Focus entered the intersection directly in front of it.

Police said the Ford Focus was making a left turn from 112th Street when the crash occurred. The Flex was unable to stop and struck the Focus.

The crash happened shortly before 5 p.m. Thursday.

The juvenile driver of the Focus was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, while the driver and juvenile front-seat passenger of the Flex both suffered minor injuries.

An investigation is ongoing.

