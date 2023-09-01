Johnson County man to serve consecutive life sentences for child sex crimes

OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV) - An Overland Park man will serve multiple life sentences for committing sex crimes against children.

A Johnson County judge sentenced Carl Joseph Reed to serve two consecutive life sentences after a jury convicted him of raping a child under the age of 14, two counts of aggravated criminal sodomy, and providing obscenity to minors.

The crimes took place in November 2019, according to court documents.

To get the latest news sent to your phone, download the KCTV5 News app here.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.