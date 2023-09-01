Aging & Style
Johnson County man to serve consecutive life sentences for child sex crimes

By Heidi Schmidt
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 2:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV) - An Overland Park man will serve multiple life sentences for committing sex crimes against children.

A Johnson County judge sentenced Carl Joseph Reed to serve two consecutive life sentences after a jury convicted him of raping a child under the age of 14, two counts of aggravated criminal sodomy, and providing obscenity to minors.

The crimes took place in November 2019, according to court documents.

