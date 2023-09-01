Aging & Style
Jillian checks out one of the most powerful, non-invasive low-level laser therapy devices in America

By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
UltraSlim® by Ward Photonics, is one of the most powerful, non-invasive low-level laser therapy devices in the United States, and it’s one of a few devices FDA Cleared for fat loss. In fact, as demonstrated by the UltraSlim multi-site clinical trials, the average inch loss is 3.5 inches (1.6 liters of fat) off of the waist, hips, and thighs in a single 32 minute treatment. Dr. Jeremy Landry, D.C., President of Kansas City Laser-Like Lipo® in Olathe shows us how the UltraSlim® treatments work. Sponsored by Kansas City Laser-Like Lipo.

