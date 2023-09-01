Independence police search for suspect in shooting, 3 burglaries

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - Police say a man suspected of shooting at a woman and stealing a car is responsible for more crimes.

The Independence Police Department released a surveillance picture of the man they have been looking for since Wednesday morning.

Investigators said the man’s alleged crime spree happened Wednesday morning. It started when a woman reported that a man ran up behind her as she jogged down the street. Police say the man fired a gun at her, but missed hitting her.

Nearly 20 minutes later, a man with blood all over him appeared at a business on Arrowhead Drive asking for a drink, police said. After the business contacted the police department, the man ran away.

As law enforcement responded to the business, a homeowner reported a break-in and car theft in a neighborhood near South Saville Street and East 43rd Terrace South.

Officers were able to find the car at the business with blood on it, police said. Law enforcement also found a bloody shirt at one of the crime scenes.

Since the investigation began, Independence police said they believe the man was involved in two additional burglaries.

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. -- Independence police release surveillance pictures of a man wanted for shooting at a woman and then suspected of committing three burglaries on Aug. 30, 2023. (Independence Police Department)

Anyone recognizes the person in the picture above is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

