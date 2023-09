KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - We are back to school across the Kansas City area, and that means our high school team of the week recognitions are back!

The first Hy-Vee Team of the Week for the 2023-24 academic year is the Wildcats from Blue Springs.

They knocked off Staley on Aug. 25 by a score of 30-20.

