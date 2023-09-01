Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

House explosion kills woman in Tennessee, fire chief says

A home in Arrington exploded, killing one person early Friday morning.
A home in Arrington exploded, killing one person early Friday morning.(WSMV)
By Tony Garcia and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARRINGTON, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - A woman is dead after a house exploded overnight in the town of Arrington, Tennessee.

According to the Arrington Fire Department, crews responded to a house fire around 2:30 a.m. at 5027 Wilson Pike on Friday. They arrived to find the home destroyed with heavy smoke and flames still coming from the structure.

The Arrington fire chief confirms that a 70-year-old woman died when the home exploded. Two nearby homes also sustained damage.

The fire investigation points to a leaking propane tank as the cause of the explosion.

Copyright 2023 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File: Person found in car submerged in Missouri River
Person found in car submerged in Missouri River
Enchant’s dazzling, larger-than-life light displays will completely transform Legends Field...
KC’s Legends Field to be transformed into World’s Largest Christmas Light Maze and Village
An image of one of the 'Go Ape' treetop courses. Source: Go Ape! on Facebook
Kansas City will have new option for Halloween fun this year
(Source: Pixabay)
Kansas City police give permission to ignore calls from this ‘officer’
Andrew Lester has been charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action in...
Judge rules Andrew Lester will stand trial for shooting Ralph Yarl

Latest News

A watch stander on base reported the fire in the unoccupied housing area of Cavalla Court on...
Crews fight multiple-alarm fire at submarine base in Connecticut
File - Driver Jose Viveros delivers beverages in the Little Tokyo district of Los Angeles,...
US employers added a solid 187,000 jobs in August in sign of a still-resilient labor market
FILE - In this Jan. 14, 2019 file photo, a large Texas flag hangs from the Texas State Capitol...
A federal judge strikes down a Texas law requiring age verification to view pornographic websites
FILE - In this Aug. 18, 2020, photo, mail delivery vehicles are parked outside a post office in...
Payroll error leaves 45,000 USPS mail carriers without their checks