FORECAST: Sunshine, heat and humidity Friday through Labor Day

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - An upper-level ridge of high pressure continues to shift through the central plains and will center over the Missouri River Valley by Sunday. For now, temperatures are expected to gradually climb into the upper 80s this afternoon with local areas featured in the lower 90s. Mostly sunny skies are also expected with feel-like temperatures around 3° above the actual air temperature at most. Our evening forecast will remain mainly clear to partly cloudy with temperatures in the lower and middle 60s for the first half of the extended weekend. By Saturday afternoon, temperatures are expected to rise into the lower 90s with our southern counties developing middle to upper 90s. Feel-like temperatures are expected 4 to 7 degrees above the actual air temperature.

Rain chances have mainly lifted for the holiday weekend, including Labor Day Monday but if you isolated showers overnight Monday into early Tuesday cannot be ruled out. Chances for rainfall have dropped even Wednesday of next week and now hold around 20% through Thursday. Temperatures are showing signs of gradually decreasing back down to the upper 80s by late next week.

