Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

FORECAST: Summer heat returns for Labor Day weekend with temperatures in the 90s

By Warren Sears
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 6:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A bit warm out there for any Friday night football games, but as the sun continues to set, it will be incredibly pleasant the later you go. I am expecting overnight lows to be cool and comfortable in the lower 60s.

Saturday morning will be great to get out and about, because we turn a bit hot again for the afternoon. Highs on Saturday will be in the lower 90s with plenty of sunshine. At least our humidity levels stay low and we will have a south breeze from 5-15.

The heat of the afternoon will be a bit intense to be outside, but other than that, not too bad for a late summer day. Expect 90s again on Sunday and Monday, and I do think our humidity levels will slowly start to increase. Monday’s heat indices could be up toward the 100-degree mark, but shouldn’t be any more than that.

The weekend will be dry with a good amount of sunshine. A slow-moving boundary starts to slide into the region on Tuesday and Wednesday, giving a slim chance at a random pop-up shower or storm as it comes through. Eventually, it will bring us slightly cooler air for the second half of next week, back into the 80s.

KC Current v Angel City
KC Current v Angel City(KCTV 5)

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File: Person found in car submerged in Missouri River
Person found in car submerged in Missouri River
Enchant’s dazzling, larger-than-life light displays will completely transform Legends Field...
KC’s Legends Field to be transformed into World’s Largest Christmas Light Maze and Village
An image of one of the 'Go Ape' treetop courses. Source: Go Ape! on Facebook
Kansas City will have new option for Halloween fun this year
(Source: Pixabay)
Kansas City police give permission to ignore calls from this ‘officer’
A Jackson County home worth more than $1 million was assessed at $356,270, the same number of...
Jackson County assessor ‘million dollar mistake’ gives some homeowners a huge break on taxes

Latest News

FORECAST: Summer heat returns for Labor Day weekend with temperatures in the 90s
Sunshine, heat and humidity Friday through Labor Day
Sunshine, heat and humidity Friday through Labor Day
It'll get muggier this weekend in Kansas City.
FORECAST: Humidity on tap for the weekend with rain chances for next week
FORECAST: Humidity on tap for the weekend with rain chances for next week