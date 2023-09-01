FORECAST: Summer heat returns for Labor Day weekend with temperatures in the 90s

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A bit warm out there for any Friday night football games, but as the sun continues to set, it will be incredibly pleasant the later you go. I am expecting overnight lows to be cool and comfortable in the lower 60s.

Saturday morning will be great to get out and about, because we turn a bit hot again for the afternoon. Highs on Saturday will be in the lower 90s with plenty of sunshine. At least our humidity levels stay low and we will have a south breeze from 5-15.

The heat of the afternoon will be a bit intense to be outside, but other than that, not too bad for a late summer day. Expect 90s again on Sunday and Monday, and I do think our humidity levels will slowly start to increase. Monday’s heat indices could be up toward the 100-degree mark, but shouldn’t be any more than that.

The weekend will be dry with a good amount of sunshine. A slow-moving boundary starts to slide into the region on Tuesday and Wednesday, giving a slim chance at a random pop-up shower or storm as it comes through. Eventually, it will bring us slightly cooler air for the second half of next week, back into the 80s.

