Football Friday Night: Full slate as both sides of state line take the gridiron

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - We are back for another round of high school football!

For the first team this academic year, Kansas schools will play under the Friday night lights.

Below are the games we are keeping our eyes on:

Baldwin at Eudora

Basehor-Linwood at Tonganoxie

Blue Springs at Lees Summit West

Blue Valley North at Bishop Miege

Blue Valley Southwest at Blue Valley

Center at Lincoln College Prep

Fort Osage at Kearney

Grain Valley at Grandview

Harmon at Schlagle

Hogan Prep Academy at Principia

Lafayette County at Lawson

Lansing at DeSoto

Lawrence at Olathe South

Lees Summit at Staley

Lees Summit North at Park Hill South

Liberty at Liberty North

Lutheran St. Charles at Summit Christian Academy

Maryville at Harrisonville

North Kansas City at Raytown South

Oak Grove at Richmond

Olathe North at Olathe East

Olathe Northwest at Mill Valley

Park Hill at Raymore-Peculiar

Piper at Shawnee Heights

Raytown at Excelsior Springs

Rockhurst at Blue Springs South

Ruskin at Oak Park

Shawnee Mission Northwest at Shawnee Mission West

Shawnee Mission South at Shawnee Mission North

Smithville at Platte County

St. James Academy at Blue Valley Northwest

St. Michael at St. Pius X

St. Thomas Aquinas at Blue Valley West

Sumner at Washington

William Chrisman at Truman

Winnetonka at Belton

