Football Friday Night: Full slate as both sides of state line take the gridiron

The Liberty Blue Jays lined up for a field goal against the Lee's Summit West Titans on Friday,...
The Liberty Blue Jays lined up for a field goal against the Lee's Summit West Titans on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023.(KCTV5)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - We are back for another round of high school football!

For the first team this academic year, Kansas schools will play under the Friday night lights.

Below are the games we are keeping our eyes on:

  • Baldwin at Eudora
  • Basehor-Linwood at Tonganoxie
  • Blue Springs at Lees Summit West
  • Blue Valley North at Bishop Miege
  • Blue Valley Southwest at Blue Valley
  • Center at Lincoln College Prep
  • Fort Osage at Kearney
  • Grain Valley at Grandview
  • Harmon at Schlagle
  • Hogan Prep Academy at Principia
  • Lafayette County at Lawson
  • Lansing at DeSoto
  • Lawrence at Olathe South
  • Lees Summit at Staley
  • Lees Summit North at Park Hill South
  • Liberty at Liberty North
  • Lutheran St. Charles at Summit Christian Academy
  • Maryville at Harrisonville
  • North Kansas City at Raytown South
  • Oak Grove at Richmond
  • Olathe North at Olathe East
  • Olathe Northwest at Mill Valley
  • Park Hill at Raymore-Peculiar
  • Piper at Shawnee Heights
  • Raytown at Excelsior Springs
  • Rockhurst at Blue Springs South
  • Ruskin at Oak Park
  • Shawnee Mission Northwest at Shawnee Mission West
  • Shawnee Mission South at Shawnee Mission North
  • Smithville at Platte County
  • St. James Academy at Blue Valley Northwest
  • St. Michael at St. Pius X
  • St. Thomas Aquinas at Blue Valley West
  • Sumner at Washington
  • William Chrisman at Truman
  • Winnetonka at Belton

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

