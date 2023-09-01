Concert at Kansas City’s T-Mobile Center sets new attendance record

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A country crowd at Kansas City’s T-Mobile Center just set a new attendance record for the venue.

The name of the artist may surprise music fans.

T-Mobile center said Zach Bryan packed more than 19,655 fans into the arena Wednesday for the final stop of his “Burn, Burn, Burn” tour. That show now holds the attendance record for the largest single ticketed event in venue history.

More than 14-million guests have attended events at the downtown arena since Garth Brooks opened it in Oct. 2007.

T-Mobile center said Metallica held the previous record when the group preformed in front of 19,646 fans on March 6, 2019.

Stars like Elton John, Justin Timberlake, Bruce Springsteen, KISS, Jonas Brothers, Celine Dion, The Chainsmokers, Aerosmith, Van Halen, and hundreds of other bands have played the arena over the past 16 years.

