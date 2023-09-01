Clay County Sheriff’s Office to host free community shredding event, prevent identity theft

The impact of fraud, identity theft and consumer scams can last for months or even years.
By Melonne McBride
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CLAY COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - If you’re a fan of the hit tv show, ‘The Office’, you’ll know the infamous line: “Identity theft is not a joke Jim! Millions of families suffer every year!”

Well for Kansas City residents who want to prevent their identities being stolen, Clay County Sheriff’s Office will host a free community shredding event on Saturday, Sept. 2.

This is a drive-through event and will be held from 8 a.m. to noon or until the shredding truck is full. Residents can bring up to five boxes of paper.

The Sheriff’s Office says that although the event is targeted to Liberty and Clay County residents, all metro area residents are welcome to come.

We investigate a growing number of identity theft cases, so we wanted to provide the community with an opportunity to securely dispose of documents that could have personally identifiable information on them.

Will Akin, Clay County Sheriff

According to a press release, this event is for personal shredding only rather than businesses and only paper will be accepted.

Residents can go to the north parking lot of Pleasant Valley Baptist Church located at 1600 Rte 291 in Liberty, Mo.

