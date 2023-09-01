Centerpoint Medical Center nurse gets year of free coffee

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Kansas City nurse will satisfy her caffeine fix, free of charge, for the next year. Abigail Fristoe was announced as the grand prize winner of Dunkin’ Donuts “Raise A Cup to Nurses” sweepstakes.

In May the popular coffee and donut chain launched their sweepstakes as a way to say thank you to those who keep our communities “runnin”.

“Nurses play a vital role in our communities and Dunkin’ wants to thank those who work around the clock with a special coffee break on us,” said Shannon Durkin, Dunkin’ Field Marketing Manager.

Friday morning, the Centerpoint Medical Center staff were welcomed in with donuts and coffee, celebrating the sweepstakes first-ever win. It was then announced that Fristoe was awarded with free coffee for a year.

“We are excited to reward Abigail with a coffee break and recognize her for her commitment to our community.”

Centerpoint Medical Center nurses receive donuts and coffee as the winners of the "Raise a Cup to Nurses" sweepstakes. (Dunkin Donuts)

