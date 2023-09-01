Buses involved in crash near Shawnee Elementary School
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 2:37 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A scary ride to school for a dozen students in Johnson County Friday morning.
Shawnee Police said a school bus rear-ended another bus near Mize Elementary School at West 73rd Street and Mize Road. The crash happened around 8:45 a.m.
Police said 15 students were checked out at the scene, but no serious injuries were reported.
