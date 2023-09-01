Buses involved in crash near Shawnee Elementary School

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A scary ride to school for a dozen students in Johnson County Friday morning.

Shawnee Police said a school bus rear-ended another bus near Mize Elementary School at West 73rd Street and Mize Road. The crash happened around 8:45 a.m.

Police said 15 students were checked out at the scene, but no serious injuries were reported.

Around 8:43AM today September 1, Shawnee Police and Fire Departments responded to a rear-end crash involving two school buses in the 7300 Block of Mize Road. Approximately 15 students were evaluated at the scene of the crash. No serious injuries were reported. pic.twitter.com/RSvOS0e9A8 — Shawnee KS Police Department (@shawneeKSpolice) September 1, 2023

