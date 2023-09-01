Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Buses involved in crash near Shawnee Elementary School

SHAWNEE, KAN. -- Police said 15 students were checked out, but not seriously injured, after a...
SHAWNEE, KAN. -- Police said 15 students were checked out, but not seriously injured, after a school bus rear-ended another school bus near a Shawnee Elementary School.(Shawnee Police Department)
By Heidi Schmidt
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 2:37 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A scary ride to school for a dozen students in Johnson County Friday morning.

Shawnee Police said a school bus rear-ended another bus near Mize Elementary School at West 73rd Street and Mize Road. The crash happened around 8:45 a.m.

Police said 15 students were checked out at the scene, but no serious injuries were reported.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File: Person found in car submerged in Missouri River
Person found in car submerged in Missouri River
Enchant’s dazzling, larger-than-life light displays will completely transform Legends Field...
KC’s Legends Field to be transformed into World’s Largest Christmas Light Maze and Village
An image of one of the 'Go Ape' treetop courses. Source: Go Ape! on Facebook
Kansas City will have new option for Halloween fun this year
(Source: Pixabay)
Kansas City police give permission to ignore calls from this ‘officer’
A Jackson County home worth more than $1 million was assessed at $356,270, the same number of...
Jackson County assessor ‘million dollar mistake’ gives some homeowners a huge break on taxes

Latest News

The impact of fraud, identity theft and consumer scams can last for months or even years.
Clay County Sheriff’s Office to host free community shredding event, prevent identity theft
HyVee Team of the Week: Blue Springs High School football
HyVee Team of the Week: Blue Springs High School football
The State of Kansas closed August with total tax collections at $640.1 million, which is below...
Kansas closes August with total tax collections below the estimate
The Overland Park, Kansas Police Department announced their completion of a pledge to enhance...
Overland Park Police announces trust building campaign between residents & law enforcement