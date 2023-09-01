Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

3 men found unconscious in tanker trailer at Liberal, Kan. truck wash, 1 dead

generic
generic(KWCH 12)
By Matt Heilman
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 12:47 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Liberal, Kan. Police Department said one of three men found unconscious in a tanker trailer Friday morning at a truck wash died at a nearby hospital. Two others are hospitalized, one transported to Wichita from Southwest Medical Center (SWMC), in Liberal. police said.

Police said an emergency response to an EMS call including Liberal PD officers, the Liberal Fire Department, Seward County Sheriff’s deputies and Seward County EMS happened a little before 9 a.m. at the Red Barn Truck Wash in the 1200 block of East Pancake, in Liberal.

Police described the three men first responders found unconscious in the trailer at the truck wash as “employees.”

“All three males were extracted and transported to SWMC,” the Liberal PD said in a news release. “While at the hospital, one of the individuals was pronounced deceased, one individual was transported to Wichita, and the third individual was admitted to SWMC.”

Police didn’t indicate what happened to the men but did say OSHA was notified and is investigating.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

File: Person found in car submerged in Missouri River
Person found in car submerged in Missouri River
Enchant’s dazzling, larger-than-life light displays will completely transform Legends Field...
KC’s Legends Field to be transformed into World’s Largest Christmas Light Maze and Village
An image of one of the 'Go Ape' treetop courses. Source: Go Ape! on Facebook
Kansas City will have new option for Halloween fun this year
(Source: Pixabay)
Kansas City police give permission to ignore calls from this ‘officer’
A Jackson County home worth more than $1 million was assessed at $356,270, the same number of...
Jackson County assessor ‘million dollar mistake’ gives some homeowners a huge break on taxes

Latest News

The impact of fraud, identity theft and consumer scams can last for months or even years.
Clay County Sheriff’s Office to host free community shredding event, prevent identity theft
HyVee Team of the Week: Blue Springs High School football
HyVee Team of the Week: Blue Springs High School football
The State of Kansas closed August with total tax collections at $640.1 million, which is below...
Kansas closes August with total tax collections below the estimate
SHAWNEE, KAN. -- Police said 15 students were checked out, but not seriously injured, after a...
Buses involved in crash near Shawnee Elementary School
The Overland Park, Kansas Police Department announced their completion of a pledge to enhance...
Overland Park Police announces trust building campaign between residents & law enforcement