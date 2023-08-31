Woman stabbed on way home from KCK volunteer job opens up about recovery

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - A woman who was stabbed on her way home from a volunteer job has made an important step towards recovery.

This week, for the first time since the attack six weeks ago, Stephanie Perez went back to the food pantry where she volunteered. It was a tough, emotional step.

She was walking home from that volunteer job on July 18 when a man stabbed her. Police encountered him holding a knife, shot him, then found his father stabbed to death. The man was charged with murder, aggravated battery, the mistreatment of a dependent adult, and aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer.

Her mother contacted KCTV5 to say she’s been seeing a counselor and she wanted to tell her story -- in her own words -- as the next step to healing.

“I know I have to think about it. It will be in my mind. I want to get it out for everybody could hear,” said Perez.

She was walking home from the food pantry when a man came up from behind and pushed her to the ground without a word.

“He was standing over me. Then he kept on stabbing me with a knife a couple of times straight,” Perez said.

He cut her face and stabbed her shoulder too. She’s been remarkably resilient, but she still has bad days.

“Sometimes at night I feel like the knife is still in me,” she said, gesturing to her shoulder.

Her good days are the ones where her friends and family surround her, like they did for her interview on Tuesday. Those friends include women from two different church food pantries where she volunteered packing boxes and one of the detectives with the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department.

“I don’t know that God put any other organs in her other than her heart because it seems to be so big,” said Detective Ryan Parker.

“She’s very brave,” said her aunt, Vickie Medina. “She’s a strong girl.”

Perez said she was afraid to go back to the food pantry, because she’s still afraid to walk. Her mom drove her. Being there Tuesday, just to visit, made brought her joy.

“I love all the people there,” she said. “I want to go back right away, because I like to help people.”

She had a few messages she wanted to share. The first was for anyone who took an interest in her recovery.

“I want to thank you everybody for your prayer, your love and your support,” she said. “That mean a lot to me from the bottom of my heart.”

She also wanted to send a message about being aware of your surroundings.

“I don’t want it to happen to nobody else,” she said.

Asked about her next steps, she didn’t talk about milestones in emotional recovery. Instead, she said she wants to meet Travis Kelce on GEHA Field at Arrowhead. Asked why, she made a face that looked like swooning.

“He’s not handsome,” she said. “He’s fine!”

A GoFundMe started by her cousin has raised $10,000 so far. That includes money raised by Argentine businesses like Grounded Sole Coffee Company.

