‘We’re certainly hopeful’: Veach says Jones’ availability for Week 1 still possible despite holdout

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - As the holdout continues for Chiefs’ defensive tackle Chris Jones, general manager Brett Veach told reporters Wednesday the team remained optimistic that the All-Pro could be available next Thursday when the season begins.

“Yeah, we’re certainly hopeful for that,” Veach said. “We have been in communication -- and actually in the last two days we’ve been in more communication.”

Jones did not report to training camp at all this season and is currently in the final season of a four-year, $80 million extension signed in 2020.

“We’re going to continue to press on and work hard,” Veach said. “Lot of respect on both sides of this thing and I mean, it’s been well-stated how we feel about Chris and he feels the same way. Again, we’re just going to keep working on this thing and we’re looking forward to next Thursday.

“Hopefully he’s in the lineup and ready to go.”

Without reporting to camp, Jones has racked up millions in fines over the weeks away from the organization. On Tuesday, as the Chiefs cut their roster to 53, Jones was placed on the Reserve/Did Not Report List.

Last week, head coach Andy Reid said there had been “no communication” with Jones or his agents on a deal. The star defensive tackle who played a crucial role in the Chiefs’ two Super Bowl wins in the last four years has been cryptic on social media throughout his absence.

Veach also express optimism that wide receiver Kadarius Toney, cornerback L’Jarius Sneed and defensive tackle Turk Wharton would be on the field for the Sept. 7 opener against the Detroit Lions.

“They’ll be on the 53-(man roster),” Veach said, “and again, I don’t want to speak for the coaches or (trainer) Rick (Burkholder), but they have a good chance to be where they need to be Week 1.”

