Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

‘We’re certainly hopeful’: Veach says Jones’ availability for Week 1 still possible despite holdout

FILE - Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones comes onto the field during...
FILE - Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones comes onto the field during introductions before playing the Cincinnati Bengals in the NFL AFC Championship playoff football game, Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023 in Kansas City, Mo. The negotiations between the Kansas City Chiefs and Chris Jones appear to be getting more contentious by the day, and chances are growing that the Super Bowl champions will begin their title defense without the All-Pro defensive tackle. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann, File)(Reed Hoffmann | AP)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 7:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - As the holdout continues for Chiefs’ defensive tackle Chris Jones, general manager Brett Veach told reporters Wednesday the team remained optimistic that the All-Pro could be available next Thursday when the season begins.

“Yeah, we’re certainly hopeful for that,” Veach said. “We have been in communication -- and actually in the last two days we’ve been in more communication.”

Jones did not report to training camp at all this season and is currently in the final season of a four-year, $80 million extension signed in 2020.

“We’re going to continue to press on and work hard,” Veach said. “Lot of respect on both sides of this thing and I mean, it’s been well-stated how we feel about Chris and he feels the same way. Again, we’re just going to keep working on this thing and we’re looking forward to next Thursday.

“Hopefully he’s in the lineup and ready to go.”

READ MORE: Chiefs make waiver claim, add others to practice squad after roster cutdown day

Without reporting to camp, Jones has racked up millions in fines over the weeks away from the organization. On Tuesday, as the Chiefs cut their roster to 53, Jones was placed on the Reserve/Did Not Report List.

Last week, head coach Andy Reid said there had been “no communication” with Jones or his agents on a deal. The star defensive tackle who played a crucial role in the Chiefs’ two Super Bowl wins in the last four years has been cryptic on social media throughout his absence.

Veach also express optimism that wide receiver Kadarius Toney, cornerback L’Jarius Sneed and defensive tackle Turk Wharton would be on the field for the Sept. 7 opener against the Detroit Lions.

“They’ll be on the 53-(man roster),” Veach said, “and again, I don’t want to speak for the coaches or (trainer) Rick (Burkholder), but they have a good chance to be where they need to be Week 1.”

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Enchant’s dazzling, larger-than-life light displays will completely transform Legends Field...
KC’s Legends Field to be transformed into World’s Largest Christmas Light Maze and Village
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette celebrates after scoring during the...
Chiefs preseason star traded to Carolina Panthers for conditional pick swap
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Shane Buechele throws during the first half of an NFL preseason...
Chiefs release list of cuts as roster is trimmed to 53 players
Gennice Walker, born in 1970, is being held in Kansas City before her extradition to Nevada.
KC woman arrested for burying elderly father in backyard, stealing his identity
FILE — Garth Brooks will hold a press conference at Kauffman Stadium on Tuesday, Aug. 29.
WATCH: Garth Brooks makes ‘major announcement’ at Kauffman Stadium

Latest News

FILE - In this April 26, 2018, file photo, Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach talks...
Chiefs make waiver claim, add others to practice squad after roster cutdown day
A T-38 Talon flies over Edwards Air Force Base in Edwards, California.
T-38 Talon jets to perform pregame flyover ahead of Kansas football home opener
Gary Woodland watches his drive down the 12th fairway during the first round of the CJ Cup golf...
Topeka native, PGA star Gary Woodland to undergo brain surgery
Pittsburgh Pirates' Liover Peguero celebrates as he runs home after hitting a three-run home...
Bullpen squanders Ragans’ stellar start as Royals fall to Pirates, 6-3