Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Trader Joe’s recalls black bean tamales

Trader Joe's says it is recalling its Texas Tamale Company Gourmet Black Bean Tamales because...
Trader Joe's says it is recalling its Texas Tamale Company Gourmet Black Bean Tamales because it might contain milk allergens.(US Food and Drug Administration via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 10:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Trader Joe’s has issued another recall.

The company says its Texas Tamale Company Gourmet Black Bean Tamales might contain milk allergens.

The Food and Drug Administration said it issued the recall after consumers complained the items didn’t disclose the presence of milk.

No illnesses have been reported.

All potentially affected products have been removed from shelves.

They were sold in nine states, including Texas, Colorado and New Mexico.

Anyone who bought the tamales should throw them out or return them for a full refund.

This is Trader Joe’s sixth product recall since July.

More information on the recall can be found on Trader Joe’s website.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Enchant’s dazzling, larger-than-life light displays will completely transform Legends Field...
KC’s Legends Field to be transformed into World’s Largest Christmas Light Maze and Village
Children's Mercy Hospital in Kansas City
Children’s Mercy Hospital receives notice to stop gender-affirming care to minors
Amanda Barron shows her latest tax assessment from Jackson County. She bought her home for...
Property tax ‘mistake’ is ignored by Jackson County
An image of one of the 'Go Ape' treetop courses. Source: Go Ape! on Facebook
Kansas City will have new option for Halloween fun this year
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Shane Buechele throws during the first half of an NFL preseason...
Chiefs release list of cuts as roster is trimmed to 53 players

Latest News

Tim McGraw shared a story about how he tricked record executives early in his career.
Tim McGraw shares how he used to fool record executives early in his career
FILE - Empty poll kiosks await voters at the Mississippi Second Congressional District Primary...
Election workers have gotten death threats and warnings they will be lynched, the US government says
The rare brain infection is caused by Naegleria fowleri and is usually fatal.
Person dies of brain-eating amoeba infection after swimming in lake, health officials say
Pick up trucks and debris lie strewn in a canal in Horseshoe Beach, Fla., after the passage of...
Tropical Storm Idalia heads out to sea as Florida and Georgia begin arduous cleanup process
FILE - The bus was traveling eastbound on Route 32 near Interstate 95 in the Savage, Maryland,...
A wrong-way crash with a Greyhound bus leaves 1 dead, 18 injured in Maryland