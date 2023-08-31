Sporting KC’s Victory Project donates pitch to Kansas School for the Blind

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - Students at a Kansas City, Kansas, school will soon be able to enjoy a custom gift for years to come.

The Victory Project announced it donated more than $30,000 to install a new blind soccer field at the Kansas State School for the Blind in Kansas City, Kansas. The field is expected to be installed this fall.

““A soccer field for our students is another step toward inclusivity in sports. We are honored that The Victory Project chose to partner with us to provide our students and our community with a great, much-needed gift,” Jon Harding, Kansas State School for the Blind Superintendent, said.

The Victory Project is Sporting Kansas City’s philanthropic foundation. It was established in 2013.

The foundation works to make soccer more accessible to kids across the Kansas City region. It works with other organizations such as Variety KC, Special Olympics, The Whole Person, and Midwest Adaptive Sports to get kids moving and playing the sport.

“We believe everyone should have the opportunity to participate in sports and have access to the highest quality fields possible,” Lexie Clark, Executive Director of The Victory Project, said.

In addition to the grass soccer field donated to the school, Sporting Kansas City and the Victory Project also donated an inclusive field for teams playing in power wheelchairs. That field is located at Central Bank Sporting Complex in Kansas City, Missouri.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.