Smithville PD arrests man accused of stealing multiple vehicles

SMITHVILLE, Mo. (KCTV) - A tip about a stolen car leads to an arrest and could close several cases in Smithville, according to investigators.

Wednesday morning police responded to 180th and Rollins Drive, near Paradise Pointe Golf Course, in Smithville. The officers arrived to check out a report about a stolen car.

The 23-year-old driver of the car tried to drive away when he noticed the officers. Smithville police chased the suspect and eventually arrested him in a nearby subdivision.

Smithville police said the 23-year-old man is suspected of stealing several cars in the community this year.

The man is held in Clay County on $75,000 bond. Smithville police say the man is from Kansas, where he is also wanted for several felony crimes.

