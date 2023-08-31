Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Smithville PD arrests man accused of stealing multiple vehicles

Generic Red and Blue police Lights
Generic Red and Blue police Lights(MGN)
By Heidi Schmidt
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 1:15 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SMITHVILLE, Mo. (KCTV) - A tip about a stolen car leads to an arrest and could close several cases in Smithville, according to investigators.

Wednesday morning police responded to 180th and Rollins Drive, near Paradise Pointe Golf Course, in Smithville. The officers arrived to check out a report about a stolen car.

The 23-year-old driver of the car tried to drive away when he noticed the officers. Smithville police chased the suspect and eventually arrested him in a nearby subdivision.

Smithville police said the 23-year-old man is suspected of stealing several cars in the community this year.

ALSO READ: Person found in car submerged in Missouri River

The man is held in Clay County on $75,000 bond. Smithville police say the man is from Kansas, where he is also wanted for several felony crimes.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Enchant’s dazzling, larger-than-life light displays will completely transform Legends Field...
KC’s Legends Field to be transformed into World’s Largest Christmas Light Maze and Village
Children's Mercy Hospital in Kansas City
Children’s Mercy Hospital receives notice to stop gender-affirming care to minors
Amanda Barron shows her latest tax assessment from Jackson County. She bought her home for...
Property tax ‘mistake’ is ignored by Jackson County
An image of one of the 'Go Ape' treetop courses. Source: Go Ape! on Facebook
Kansas City will have new option for Halloween fun this year
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Shane Buechele throws during the first half of an NFL preseason...
Chiefs release list of cuts as roster is trimmed to 53 players

Latest News

Andrew Lester has been charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action in...
BLOG: Andrew Lester back in court for preliminary hearing over Ralph Yarl shooting
Merriam police arrest suspect accused of road rage
(Source: Pixabay)
Kansas City police give permission to ignore calls from this ‘officer’
Ralph Yarl, a Missouri teenager, is recovering after he was shot in the head when he rang a...
Man accused of shooting 17-year-old Ralph Yarl to appear in court Thursday