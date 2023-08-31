Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Safeguarding Your Retirement: The Vital Role of Inflation-Resistant Planning

By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 3:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

In an ever-changing financial landscape, securing a comfortable retirement requires more than just setting aside a nest egg. Shane sits down with financial expert Jonathan McCoy to learn more about the importance of factoring in the potential effects of inflation, so you can ensure that your savings and investments will keep pace with the rising costs. Tune into KCTV5 every Thursday at 9am for investment advice from Market Advisory Group & submit your investment questions at www.AskOurAdvisor.com. Your question may be answered on air. Sponsored by Market Advisory Group.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Enchant’s dazzling, larger-than-life light displays will completely transform Legends Field...
KC’s Legends Field to be transformed into World’s Largest Christmas Light Maze and Village
Children's Mercy Hospital in Kansas City
Children’s Mercy Hospital receives notice to stop gender-affirming care to minors
Amanda Barron shows her latest tax assessment from Jackson County. She bought her home for...
Property tax ‘mistake’ is ignored by Jackson County
File: Person found in car submerged in Missouri River
Person found in car submerged in Missouri River
An image of one of the 'Go Ape' treetop courses. Source: Go Ape! on Facebook
Kansas City will have new option for Halloween fun this year

Latest News

FILE - Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach answers questions from reporters during a news...
Judge says Kansas shouldn’t keep changing trans people’s birth certificates due to new state law
A dream-themed streetcar is coming to KC this weekend.
KC Streetcar announces Barbie-themed look
A Jackson County home worth more than $1 million was assessed at $356,270, the same number of...
Jackson County assessor ‘million dollar mistake’ gives some homeowners a huge break on taxes
KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Crews install the new pitch at KC Current Stadium ahead of its opening in...
KC Current Stadium celebrates milestone with pitch installation
Andrew Lester has been charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action in...
Judge rules Andrew Lester will stand trial for shooting Ralph Yarl