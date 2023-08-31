Report: Former Jayhawk guard signs with Celtics

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A former Kansas Jayhawk has found a new home.

Free-agent guard Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk agreed to a one-year deal with the Boston Celtics, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

The Celtics will be the seventh NBA team that Mykhailiuk has played for since entering the league in 2018. In 252 career games, he’s averaged 6.6 points per game.

Mykhailiuk spent four years at Kansas and was a part of the team that reached the 2018 Final Four during his senior season. That year, he averaged 14.6 points per game for the Jayhawks.

He spent time with the New York Knicks and Charlotte Hornets during the 2022-23 season. In 32 games, he averaged 6.9 points and shot 42.4 percent from 3-point range.

