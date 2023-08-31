Person found in car submerged in Missouri River

BOONE COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - Just after 10:30 Wednesday morning the Missouri Highway Patrol responded to a call of a person in a vehicle inside the Missouri River.

The car was found 700 feet downstream of Katfish Katy’s access in Boone County, Missouri.

The person pulled from the submerged vehicle has been identified as 22-year-old Caroline M. Dill from Columbia, Missouri.

Dill was taken by Reid Millard Funeral Home to the Boone County Medical Examiner’s office and officially confirmed dead by drowning at 8:30 that evening.

Dill was not wearing a seatbelt and the family was notified.

