Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Missouri out for fourth straight bowl berth as season opens against South Dakota

FILE - Missouri linebacker Ty'Ron Hopper reacts during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Oct....
FILE - Missouri linebacker Ty'Ron Hopper reacts during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. Missouri opens their season at home against South Dakota on Aug. 31. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley, File)(Colin E Braley | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 9:35 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

South Dakota at Missouri, Thursday, 7 p.m. CT (SEC Network)

Line: None listed by FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series record: First meeting.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

The pressure is mounting for Missouri to take a step forward under fourth-year coach Eli Drinkwitz, who has qualified the Tigers for three straight bowl games but has yet to win one or finish a season with a winning record. This could be his best chance to change that script with an offense that returns several starters and a defense that was surprisingly stout last season. South Dakota hosted its first playoff game in 35 years in 2021 but slid back to 3-8 in the tough Missouri Valley last season.

KEY MATCHUP

Missouri QBs against the South Dakota defense. Brady Cook is the incumbent but rode an up-and-down season last year in which he played through a shoulder injury that required offseason surgery. He was listed as an “OR” with redshirt freshman Sam Horn, a star baseball player with a big arm, on the initial depth chart.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

South Dakota: RB Travis Theis is entering his fifth season and third as the starter. He was sixth in the conference with 775 yards rushing last season, averaging 4.7 per carry, and finished second on the team with 25 receptions.

Missouri: WR Luther Burden III caught 45 passes for 375 yards and six touchdowns while running for two more scores as a freshman. The Tigers need him to take a big step forward after Dominic Lovett transferred to Georgia.

FACTS & FIGURES

South Dakota has a new offensive coordinator in Josh Davis, who won a national title on the staff of rival South Dakota State last season. ... Coyotes QB Aidan Bouman took over the starting job midway through last season. He spent his first two years at Iowa State. ... South Dakota has faced an FBS school every non-COVID season since 2010, beating Minnesota that year and Bowling Green in 2017. ... Drinkwitz and Warren Powers are the only coaches to lead Missouri to bowl appearances in their first three seasons. ... Missouri finished fourth in the SEC in total defense at 337.1 yards per game. ... The Tigers have 18 returning starters. ... Missouri has won 13 consecutive non-conference games at Faurot Field. ... The Tigers return leading rusher Cody Schrader, who ran for 744 yards and nine scores after transferring from Division II Truman State last season.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Enchant’s dazzling, larger-than-life light displays will completely transform Legends Field...
KC’s Legends Field to be transformed into World’s Largest Christmas Light Maze and Village
Children's Mercy Hospital in Kansas City
Children’s Mercy Hospital receives notice to stop gender-affirming care to minors
Amanda Barron shows her latest tax assessment from Jackson County. She bought her home for...
Property tax ‘mistake’ is ignored by Jackson County
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Shane Buechele throws during the first half of an NFL preseason...
Chiefs release list of cuts as roster is trimmed to 53 players
An image of one of the 'Go Ape' treetop courses. Source: Go Ape! on Facebook
Kansas City will have new option for Halloween fun this year

Latest News

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Shane Buechele throws a pass in the second half of a preseason...
Former Chiefs backup quarterback picked up by Buffalo
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Angel Zerpa throws during the first inning of a baseball...
Pirates hand Royals 12th sweep of season in 4-1 loss
FILE - Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones comes onto the field during...
‘We’re certainly hopeful’: Veach says Jones’ availability for Week 1 still possible despite holdout
FILE - In this April 26, 2018, file photo, Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach talks...
Chiefs make waiver claim, add others to practice squad after roster cutdown day