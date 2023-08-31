Aging & Style
Merriam police arrest suspect accused of road rage

(WBKO)
By Heidi Schmidt
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 11:59 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MERRIAM, Kan. (KCTV) - Police have arrested a man accused of road rage.

A spokesperson for the Merriam Police Department said officers arrested the 32-year-old man Wednesday night. The department has submitted the case to the Johnson County District Attorney’s Office to determine if charges should be filed in the case.

Merriam police said officers responded to a suspected road rage incident after two drivers stopped near 75th Street and Interstate 35 early Monday afternoon.

A man got out of one of the vehicles with a hammer and used it to damage the other driver’s car, according to officers.

Police also said that when the man tried to leave, he ran into the other driver. The impact did not cause any serious injuries.

The suspect left the area before officers arrived, but Merriam police said they reviewed video recorded in the area and identified the vehicle involved in the incident.

Police said the investigation into the suspected road rage is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

