Man found hiding in basement after missing fentanyl death court appearance

FILE - Fentanyl
FILE - Fentanyl(Gray)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 6:32 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The man who attempted to hide from his fentanyl death court appearance has been arrested after he was found in a basement west of Lawrence.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office announced on Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 30, that law enforcement officials arrested Mason D. Robinson, 28, on several outstanding bench warrants. Charges included failure to appear for a charge of distribution of a controlled substance that led to a death.

The Sheriff’s Office noted that the warrant was issued after Robinson failed to appear at his Monday court appearance in connection with the 2022 fentanyl death of a 23-year-old Lawrence woman. He also faces two felony theft cases.

In recent days, law enforcement officials said they had been attempting to Robinson.

As deputies investigated on Wednesday, they said they received word that Robinson was in a home west of Lawrence. They were given permission to enter the house and found him hiding in the basement.

Robinson was arrested without incident and was booked into the Douglas Co. Correctional Facility on three counts of failure to appear and a single probation violation.

“Deputies worked hard to locate someone who is facing numerous serious criminal charges in our community and has been evading the court system,” said Sheriff Jay Armbrister. “We are grateful for their diligent work and for community members who trusted and assisted with giving information to get him safely into custody.”

As of Thursday, Robinson remains behind bars on a total bond of $105,163.

