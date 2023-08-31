Man, bus driver suffer injuries in Ray County crash

RAY COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 22-year-old man was seriously injured in a crash with a school bus Wednesday morning.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the man from Kansas City, Missouri, suffered serious injuries after a crash near Brashears Road and W. 73rd Street.

Crash reports said the crash happened when a bus driving westbound came to a stop for a bus stop and the vehicle behind it failed to stop.

The 22-year-old man was taken to a hospital following the 7:20 a.m. crash. The 50-year-old woman driving the 2014 International school bus suffered minor injuries.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.