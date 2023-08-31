Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Man, bus driver suffer injuries in Ray County crash

(Associated Press)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 9:27 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAY COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 22-year-old man was seriously injured in a crash with a school bus Wednesday morning.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the man from Kansas City, Missouri, suffered serious injuries after a crash near Brashears Road and W. 73rd Street.

Crash reports said the crash happened when a bus driving westbound came to a stop for a bus stop and the vehicle behind it failed to stop.

The 22-year-old man was taken to a hospital following the 7:20 a.m. crash. The 50-year-old woman driving the 2014 International school bus suffered minor injuries.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Enchant’s dazzling, larger-than-life light displays will completely transform Legends Field...
KC’s Legends Field to be transformed into World’s Largest Christmas Light Maze and Village
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette celebrates after scoring during the...
Chiefs preseason star traded to Carolina Panthers for conditional pick swap
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Shane Buechele throws during the first half of an NFL preseason...
Chiefs release list of cuts as roster is trimmed to 53 players
Gennice Walker, born in 1970, is being held in Kansas City before her extradition to Nevada.
KC woman arrested for burying elderly father in backyard, stealing his identity
FILE — Garth Brooks will hold a press conference at Kauffman Stadium on Tuesday, Aug. 29.
WATCH: Garth Brooks makes ‘major announcement’ at Kauffman Stadium

Latest News

This aerial photo shows homes surrounded by floodwaters in Steinhatchee, Fla., Wednesday, Aug....
LIVE: Hurricane Idalia hits Florida with 125 mph winds, flooding streets, snapping trees and cutting power
Gallery unveils painting celebrating Super Bowl 57
Gallery offering Chiefs Super Bowl paintings
KCI expecting travel increase for holiday weekend
AG Andrew Bailey’s office said Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City is one of the hospitals...
Notice to stop gender affirming care for kids