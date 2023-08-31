Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Man accused of shooting 17-year-old Ralph Yarl to appear in court Thursday

Man accused of shooting 17-year-old Ralph Yarl to appear in court Thursday
By Nathan Brennan
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 6:42 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Andrew Lester, the man accused of shooting 17-year-old Ralph Yarl, is scheduled to appear at the Clay County Courthouse Thursday at 10 a.m. for his preliminary hearing.

Lester is pleading not guilty to two charges of first-degree assault and armed criminal action.

Background

On April 13, then 16-year-old Ralph Yarl, went to a home to pick up his siblings but approached the wrong home. After ringing the doorbell, the teen was shot twice by 84-year-old Andrew Lester, in the head and right arm.

Four days later, on April 17, Yarl was released from the hospital, the same day Lester was taken into custody.

On April 19, Lester was released on a $200,000 bond and pleaded not guilty to both charges.

On May 31, a judge ruled to partially seal the case, citing the physical safety of Lester.

Charges

First-degree assault: punishable between 5-30 years in prison

Armed criminal action: punishable between 3-10 years in prison

Aftermath

Yarl continues his recovery after being shot and released from the hospital. His family said he now lives with a traumatic brain injury (TBI). In May, the teen and his family participated in a Memorial Day run/walk supporting the Brain Injury Association.

Yarl has multiple medical professionals in his family who are taking care of him, and the family has also hired a trauma-informed psychologist and therapist to work with him.

Lester has pleaded not guilty to armed criminal action and first-degree assault charges and remains free on a $200,000 bond.

Lester’s attorney, Steven Salmon, argued in a legal filing that the court record should be sealed, noting that Lester has been harassed and threatened. Salmon also noted that the publicity could make it difficult to find an impartial jury and that potential witnesses may be reluctant to testify.

READ MORE: Ralph Yarl makes first public appearance at Memorial Day Run
‘Getting better every day’: Two weeks after being shot, Ralph Yarl continues recovery

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Enchant’s dazzling, larger-than-life light displays will completely transform Legends Field...
KC’s Legends Field to be transformed into World’s Largest Christmas Light Maze and Village
Children's Mercy Hospital in Kansas City
Children’s Mercy Hospital receives notice to stop gender-affirming care to minors
Amanda Barron shows her latest tax assessment from Jackson County. She bought her home for...
Property tax ‘mistake’ is ignored by Jackson County
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Shane Buechele throws during the first half of an NFL preseason...
Chiefs release list of cuts as roster is trimmed to 53 players
An image of one of the 'Go Ape' treetop courses. Source: Go Ape! on Facebook
Kansas City will have new option for Halloween fun this year

Latest News

Man accused of shooting 17-year-old Ralph Yarl to appear in court Thursday
Man accused of shooting 17-year-old Ralph Yarl to appear in court Thursday
Labor Day Forecast
FORECAST: Highs in the mid-80s Thursday with temperatures on the rise moving into Labor Day Weekend
Highs in the mid-80s Thursday with temperatures on the rise moving into Labor Day Weekend
Highs in the mid-80s Thursday with temperatures on the rise moving into Labor Day Weekend
File: Person found in car submerged in Missouri River
Person found in car submerged in Missouri River