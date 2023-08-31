Man accused of shooting 17-year-old Ralph Yarl to appear in court Thursday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Andrew Lester, the man accused of shooting 17-year-old Ralph Yarl, is scheduled to appear at the Clay County Courthouse Thursday at 10 a.m. for his preliminary hearing.

Lester is pleading not guilty to two charges of first-degree assault and armed criminal action.

Background

On April 13, then 16-year-old Ralph Yarl, went to a home to pick up his siblings but approached the wrong home. After ringing the doorbell, the teen was shot twice by 84-year-old Andrew Lester, in the head and right arm.

Four days later, on April 17, Yarl was released from the hospital, the same day Lester was taken into custody.

On April 19, Lester was released on a $200,000 bond and pleaded not guilty to both charges.

On May 31, a judge ruled to partially seal the case, citing the physical safety of Lester.

Charges

First-degree assault: punishable between 5-30 years in prison

Armed criminal action: punishable between 3-10 years in prison

Aftermath

Yarl continues his recovery after being shot and released from the hospital. His family said he now lives with a traumatic brain injury (TBI). In May, the teen and his family participated in a Memorial Day run/walk supporting the Brain Injury Association.

Yarl has multiple medical professionals in his family who are taking care of him, and the family has also hired a trauma-informed psychologist and therapist to work with him.

Lester’s attorney, Steven Salmon, argued in a legal filing that the court record should be sealed, noting that Lester has been harassed and threatened. Salmon also noted that the publicity could make it difficult to find an impartial jury and that potential witnesses may be reluctant to testify.

