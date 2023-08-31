Leavenworth man pleads no contest to threatening family members, police with axe

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (KCTV) - A Leavenworth man who threatened family members and police officers with an axe and a machete pled no contest Thursday to aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer.

Justin L. Toms-Gardner, 34, was arrested on Jan. 22, 2023, after officers were forced to use a beanbag round fired from a shotgun to get him in custody.

Court documents revealed that Leavenworth Police Department officers responded to a disturbance call involving Toms-Gardner and two family members at a home in the southeastern part of downtown Leavenworth. The call came in around 2 p.m. on Jan. 22.

When they arrived, officers were met by Toms-Gardner, who had an axe and approached them. He eventually raised his axe and acted like he would throw it at officers. An officer then fired a beanbag round at Toms-Gardner.

“The outcome of this situation could’ve been much different,” Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson said. “We applaud our law enforcement officers for ending this situation without anyone being seriously hurt.”

Toms-Gardner is set to be sentenced on Oct. 6 at 1 p.m.

