KCI expecting travel increase for holiday weekend

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The upcoming holiday weekend might impact your travel plans.

At the Kansas City International Airport, the KC Aviation Department said it’s expecting to serve 190,000 passengers over the Labor Day weekend. TSA is expecting to screen more than 14 million passengers from Sept. 1, until Sept. 6.

That’s estimated to be 17 percent busier than last year at the same time.

KCI expects Friday, Sept. 1 to be the busiest day. TSA said it expects to screen more than 2.7 million passengers on that day.

