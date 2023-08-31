Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

KCI expecting travel increase for holiday weekend

(Source: Pexels)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 8:22 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The upcoming holiday weekend might impact your travel plans.

At the Kansas City International Airport, the KC Aviation Department said it’s expecting to serve 190,000 passengers over the Labor Day weekend. TSA is expecting to screen more than 14 million passengers from Sept. 1, until Sept. 6.

That’s estimated to be 17 percent busier than last year at the same time.

READ MORE: KCI passenger count up as airport sees third consecutive million-passenger month

KCI expects Friday, Sept. 1 to be the busiest day. TSA said it expects to screen more than 2.7 million passengers on that day.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Enchant’s dazzling, larger-than-life light displays will completely transform Legends Field...
KC’s Legends Field to be transformed into World’s Largest Christmas Light Maze and Village
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette celebrates after scoring during the...
Chiefs preseason star traded to Carolina Panthers for conditional pick swap
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Shane Buechele throws during the first half of an NFL preseason...
Chiefs release list of cuts as roster is trimmed to 53 players
Gennice Walker, born in 1970, is being held in Kansas City before her extradition to Nevada.
KC woman arrested for burying elderly father in backyard, stealing his identity
FILE — Garth Brooks will hold a press conference at Kauffman Stadium on Tuesday, Aug. 29.
WATCH: Garth Brooks makes ‘major announcement’ at Kauffman Stadium

Latest News

People kayak past an abandon vehicle in the intersection of Boca Ciega Drive and Pasadena...
LIVE: Hurricane Idalia hits Florida with 125 mph winds, flooding streets, snapping trees and cutting power
AG Andrew Bailey’s office said Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City is one of the hospitals...
Notice to stop gender affirming care for kids
Police searching for man believed to be involved in shooting, car theft
More than 500 properties are assessed at the same value--$356,270
State Auditor addresses ‘red flags’ he sees in Jackson County property assessment