KC Streetcar announces Barbie-themed look

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A dream-themed look is coming to the KC Streetcar this holiday weekend.

The Kansas City Streetcar Authority said a vibrant makeover is coming to the 802 Streetcar, with a Dream Streetcar.

“This whimsical creation brings a touch of childhood nostalgia and pink vibes to the heart of downtown Kansas City,” KCSA said.

On Friday, Sept. 1, the Dream Streetcar will it the tracks. It features varying shades of pink, hints of glitter and features “Dream Streetcar” and “Kensas City” call outs. Once riders get on they’ll have options to choose from a variety of Barbie-themed seats.

“The Dream Streetcar wrap is a symbol of the boundless potential within all of us, and we hope it brings smiles to the faces of riders, Kansas Citians, and visitors alike,” said Donna Mandelbaum, Communications & Marketing Director with the KCSA. “The KC Streetcar is more than just a mode of transportation, but it is a connector to, and for, our city.”

