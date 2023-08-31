Aging & Style
KC Current Stadium celebrates milestone with pitch installation

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Crews install the new pitch at KC Current Stadium ahead of its opening in...
KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Crews install the new pitch at KC Current Stadium ahead of its opening in 2024.(KCTV/Matt Story)
By Heidi Schmidt
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Current celebrates another milestone and comes a step closer to playing on a new field, in the team’s new home stadium.

A 10-member crew worked weeks to install the new pitch at the KC Current Stadium that is under construction along the Missouri River. They laid the final section of the pitch Thursday.

According to the Current, it’s been a complicated process, partially because the field is designed for female athletes to play. The Current’s groundkeeper said almost every other pitch is designed for male athletes.

Simply looking at the pitch doesn’t show all of the work that’s gone into the project.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Crews install the pitch at the new KC Current Stadium along the Missouri...
KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Crews install the pitch at the new KC Current Stadium along the Missouri River.(KCTV/Matt Story)

Crews said that below the pitch there are heating coils and an aeration system. The aeration system is used to increase air flow through the roots to improve growing conditions. The organization said the aeration system also allows nutrients to reach the soil and will eventually help the grass become stronger to stand up to the daily wear-and-tear of pro soccer players.

The organization’s groundskeeper said it will also use blankets and grow lights to help the pitch grow during the cold Kansas City winter.

There are also precautions to guard against wet Midwest spring weather. The foundation of the field is made up of pea gravel, filter fabric and irrigation piping to help the pitch drain.

Crews will soon begin installing seats, scoreboards, and the opening to the stadium.

KC Current Stadium is scheduled to open in the Spring of 2024, in time for the Current to open the 2024 season.

