Kansas City's Union Station announces interactive LEGO exhibit

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Union Station announced it's next exhibit will be "Bricktionary: The...
KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Union Station announced it's next exhibit will be "Bricktionary: The ultimate LEGO A-Z.
By Heidi Schmidt
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Union Station plans to swing on from “Spider-man: Beyond Amazing” with another creative exhibition.

The landmark announced it’s next installment will be “Bricktionary: The Ultimate LEGO® A-Z.”

Ticketholders will be treated to more than 150 custom-built models, created out of LEGOS. The exhibit includes things like a life-size orca, a Saturn V rocket, and a DeLorean.

LEGO lovers will also enjoy getting in on the fun while learning about the science behind the models and how each one is created. Guests will also get the opportunity to unleash the imagination while drawing on inspiration from the exhibit to create and be involved in a custom community LEGO art project.

ALSO READ: KC Streetcar announces Barbie-themed look

Plus, there are dozens of LEGO selfie opportunities along the way.

Anytime flexible tickets are available online through Union Station for $22 a person, plus tax. Guests can save a little money by purchasing tickets for a specific date and time.

The exhibit will be in Kansas City from October 28 to March 31, 2024. It will be open Monday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

