Kansas City police give permission to ignore calls from this ‘officer’

(Source: Pixabay)
(Source: Pixabay)
By Heidi Schmidt
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Police Department is warning about a concerning phone call that people in the metro are reportedly receiving. The department also gives anyone who gets the call permission to hang up on the “officer” on the other end of the line.

KCPD said the reason behind the warning is that the the caller is impersonating a police officer or sergeant.

The scammer is calling people across the metro and claiming they have either a missed jury summons or have an outstanding warrant that needs to be settled, or the person could be arrested.

According to KCPD, the caller claims the person’s arrest can be delayed if the person sends money to pay the fake fine. The caller may sound helpful, but police say there isn’t really an active warrant out for the person.

In at least once instance, the scammer set up a face voicemail that included a KCPD greeting, according to the police department. That means it would seem like a person is calling KCPD if the potential victim returned the scammer’s phone cal.

Kansas City Police said its officers will never call and ask for money to be paid over the phone. Anyone who gets the phone call should simply hang up and ignore the call.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

