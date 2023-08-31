Kansas City mayor promises to fight back against Missouri trans bans

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Missouri trans healthcare and trans sports bans both went into effect this week.

Thursday, community leaders in Kansas City are responding to the new legislation and making specific vows to Kansas Citians seeking what the state now bans. Mayor Quinton Lucas said they are fighting back against these bans in an effort to make sure we have access to affirmation for every person in the trans community.

He says Kansas City will continue to be a safe haven for these people. By the ACLU’s count, there were 495 anti-LGBTQ+ bills introduced across the country this year. 62 of those bills were introduced in Missouri and Kansas alone. This week, Missouri joined 21 other states that now limit access to gender-affirming care for trans people.

State lawmakers have argued this will create a fair playing field for athletes, and that only adults should decide whether to undergo gender-affirming care. To stand up against the move, city and community leaders came together on the front steps of City Hall, focusing specifically on those impacted by these policies. They also discussed the next steps and resiliency-based strategies in proving a call to action for equitable rights and healthcare access in Kansas City.

“It’s a place that does not cooperate with investigations that look to criminalize the provision of healthcare. Does not cooperate with those who are trying to eliminate participation in sports,” says Mayor Quinton Lucas.

Mayor Lucas also said when it comes to the court of appeals, Kansas City will be a participant in ensuring they put up a proper fight.

