Judge says Kansas shouldn't keep changing trans people's birth certificates due to new state law

FILE - Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach answers questions from reporters during a news...
FILE - Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach answers questions from reporters during a news conference outside his office May 1, 2023, in Topeka, Kan. Transgender people born in Kansas could be prevented from changing their birth certificates to reflect their gender identities if Kobach is successful with a legal move he launched late Friday, June 23. Kobach filed a request in federal court asking a judge to end a requirement that Kansas allow transgender people to change their birth certificates. (AP Photo/John Hanna, File)(John Hanna | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 4:38 PM CDT
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A federal judge ruled Thursday that Kansas officials shouldn’t keep changing transgender people’s birth certificates so the documents reflect their gender identities.

U.S. District Judge Daniel Crabtree approved Republican state Attorney General Kris Kobach’s request to block the changes because of a new state law rolling back trans rights. Kansas joins Montana, Oklahoma and Tennessee in barring such birth certificate changes.

Kansas is for now also among a few states that don’t let trans people change their driver’s licenses to reflect their gender identities. That’s because of a separate state-court lawsuit Kobach filed last month. Both efforts are responses to the new state law, which took effect July 1.

