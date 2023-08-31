Judge rules Andrew Lester will stand trial for shooting Ralph Yarl

Andrew Lester has been charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action in...
Andrew Lester has been charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action in connection with the shooting of a teen Ralph Yarl.(KCTV5)
By KCTV5 Staff and The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 12:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Andrew Lester has been charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action in connection with the shooting of a teen Ralph Yarl.

He will appear before a jury trial on Sept. 20, a Clay County judge ruled on Thursday.

On April 13, Yarl went to a home to pick up his siblings but approached the wrong home. After ringing the doorbell, the teen was shot twice by 84-year-old Andrew Lester — in the head and right arm.

Four days later, Yarl was released from the hospital, the same day Lester was taken into custody.

On April 19, Lester was released on a $200,000 bond and pleaded not guilty to both charges.

Lester’s attorney, Steven Salmon, argued in a legal filing that the court record should be sealed, noting that Lester has been harassed and threatened. Salmon also noted that the publicity could make it difficult to find an impartial jury and that potential witnesses may be reluctant to testify.

The following is a list of notes taken from KCTV5 in the courtroom during Lester’s preliminary court hearing:

During the first half of the day, six witnesses took the stand: three neighbors and three police officers.

A couple who has been Lester’s neighbor for 37 years recounted the night of the shooting, saying they heard gunshots. They said Yarl ran to their house screaming that he had been shot, and so they called 911.

One of the neighbors said he and Lester were not the closest of friends, but that he had been a good neighbor.

Another neighbor who lives across the street said she did not hear gunshots but was inside her home when Yarl knocked at her door asking for help. She said she went outside to help, and that blood was all over her front porch.

Ralph Yarl testified at a preliminary hearing for Andrew Lester, charged with shooting the teen.
Ralph Yarl testified at a preliminary hearing for Andrew Lester, charged with shooting the teen.(POOL)

Those inside the courtroom also heard Lester’s 911 call.

He could be heard as saying:

  • “He wanted in my house and I shot him.”
  • “He was at my door trying to get in.”
  • “The weapon is here with me right beside me.
  • “My wife is in a nursing home.”

Three officers who responded to the scene also testified in the Clay County Courthouse. One relayed that Lester was cooperative with being interviewed and asked about the welfare of the person he shot.

Another said Lester admitted to shooting the victim but told him that he hoped he hadn’t killed anyone.

A police detective said that Yarl told him when the main door of the house opened, Yarl touched the doorknob of the storm door thinking he would be welcomed inside.

Following the court recess, two doctors who helped treat Yarl at the hospital testified, as well as two investigative technicians. They worked on the crime scene outside of Lester’s home and reviewed the security system inside the house.

Yarl’s mother also spoke, and then he testified in the early afternoon.

The court went into recess once again about 2 p.m. before Clay County judge Louis Angles ruled that Lester’s case will go to trial.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

A dream-themed streetcar is coming to KC this weekend.

KC Streetcar announces Barbie-themed look

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Gabe Swartz
A dream-themed look is coming to the KC Streetcar this holiday weekend.

News

A Jackson County home worth more than $1 million was assessed at $356,270, the same number of...

Jackson County assessor ‘million dollar mistake’ gives some homeowners a huge break on taxes

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Angie Ricono and Cyndi Fahrlander
Our investigative team found a $1 million home getting a great deal on its tax bill.

Kansas City Current

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Crews install the new pitch at KC Current Stadium ahead of its opening in...

KC Current Stadium celebrates milestone with pitch installation

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Heidi Schmidt
Kansas City Current crews install the new pitch at the women's soccer stadium along the Missouri River.

News

Clay County prosecutor Zachary Thompson reacts to Andrew Lester going to trial

Clay County prosecutor reacts to Andrew Lester going to trial

Updated: 1 hour ago
|

Latest News

News

Freeway driving commute generic highway

Commute getting longer, costlier for millions of drivers

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Heidi Schmidt
U.S. Chamber of Commerce says the commute is getting costlier and longer for Americans.

Crime

Generic Red and Blue police Lights

Smithville PD arrests man accused of stealing multiple vehicles

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Heidi Schmidt
Smithville, Missouri, police arrested a 23-year-old man from Kansas, accused of stealing several vehicles.

News

Merriam police arrest suspect accused of road rage

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Heidi Schmidt
Merriam, Kansas, police arrest man suspected of road rage and damaging another driver's car with a hammer.

Crime

(Source: Pixabay)

Kansas City police give permission to ignore calls from this ‘officer’

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Heidi Schmidt
Kansas City Police Department warns about a scammer posing as an officer trying to convince people to pay fake fines over the phone.

News

Ralph Yarl, a Missouri teenager, is recovering after he was shot in the head when he rang a...

Man accused of shooting 17-year-old Ralph Yarl to appear in court Thursday

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Nathan Brennan
Andrew Lester, the man accused of shooting 17-year-old Ralph Yarl, is scheduled to appear at the Clay County Courthouse Thursday at 10 a.m. for his preliminary hearing.

Sports

FILE - Missouri linebacker Ty'Ron Hopper reacts during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Oct....

Missouri out for fourth straight bowl berth as season opens against South Dakota

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By The Associated Press
The pressure is mounting for Missouri to take a step forward under fourth-year coach Eli Drinkwitz.