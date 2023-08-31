Aging & Style
Former Chiefs backup quarterback picked up by Buffalo

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Shane Buechele throws a pass in the second half of a preseason...
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Shane Buechele throws a pass in the second half of a preseason NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)(Gerald Herbert | AP)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 8:32 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A former member of the Chiefs quarterback room is headed to an AFC rival.

ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter reported that Shane Buechele will sign on Thursday to the Buffalo Bills’ practice squad.

Buechele had thrown for 349 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions in preseason play for the Kansas City Chiefs. He signed with the team as an undrafted free agent out of Southern Methodist University.

He was the third-string quarterback on the Chiefs Super Bowl LVII roster.

The Bills list two quarterbacks on their active roster: Josh Allen and Kyle Allen.

