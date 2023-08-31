Aging & Style
FORECAST: Humidity on tap for the weekend with rain chances for next week

By Alena Lee
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Fantastic weather continues as we wrap up the month of August. Temperatures will once again bottom out in the upper 50s to low 60s by daybreak on Friday with near-normal temperatures by the afternoon. A ridge of high pressure will eventually push east bringing an increase in heat and humidity for our area.

It won’t be unbearably humid like we’ve experienced in previous weeks, but you will notice the stickiness to the air, especially on Sunday with dew point temperatures projected to climb into the mid-60s. High Saturday and Sunday temperatures will easily hit 90 degrees with southerly winds between 5 and 15 mph. Next week a few disturbances try to round out the ridge and bring us a chance or two of rain. No one day looks to be a washout. Meanwhile, temperatures will likely hug close to 90 degrees almost each afternoon.

