FORECAST: Highs in the mid-80s Thursday with temperatures on the rise moving into Labor Day Weekend

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A broad area of high pressure centered more within the Great Lakes rotates a southerly trend with our wind today, which will help fuel a warmer air mass in the next 48 hours. This will be the start of our summer sizzling trend into the holiday weekend. Today, however, temperature should remain below or at average temperatures. Highs ranging from 80° to 85° will be common with wind out of the southeast between 5 mph and 15 mph.

Outdoor Forecast (KCTV 5)

The upper-level ridge of high pressure continues to move slowly through the four corners and into the central plains. Temperature should rise into the upper 80s and lower 90s tomorrow afternoon and by the start of the weekend, high temperature should range between 90° and 95°. The peak of our heat is expected on Labor Day itself with mid-90s much more common to the outlook. The good news is that moisture contact at the surface will be lacking which will allow for a much less aggressive heat index during the weekend and into next week. Feel like temperatures are only expected to range 2° to 5° above the actual air temperature. This means excessive heat warnings are not expected within the area but please take caution in the warmth and sunshine. Still staying cool and hydrated and applying sunscreen if you intend to be outdoors for long periods of time is still a wise choice.

UV Index Forecast (KCTV 5)

Moving into the short business week, rain chances begin to build. Models are indicating Tuesday night into Wednesday early morning. Will have a better opportunity for scattered showers and perhaps a weak thunderstorm. At this time a severe weather risk is unlikely due to how stable and relatively dry our atmosphere has been. Once this wet weather moves on temperatures are expected to slowly fall back into the upper 80s but still technically above average.

