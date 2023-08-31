Commute getting longer, costlier for millions of drivers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Drivers who feel like they are spending longer getting to and from work aren’t imagining the extra time being spent in the car.

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce says as more people return to the office following the pandemic, Americans are spending more time commuting and it’s getting more expensive.

The study looked at the average daily and yearly cost of commuting in 170 cities across the U.S. and found people living on the West and East coasts face the costliest commutes.

Topping the table is drivers in San Francisco. The average person spends more than 58 minutes commuting at a cost of $48.66 a day. At that rate, the average driver spends more than $12,650 of their pay check just getting to and from work every year.

ALSO READ: Judge rules man will stand trial for shooting Ralph Yarl

Here is a list of the Top 5 cities with the costliest commutes, according to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce:

San Francisco Average Commute: 58.4 minutes Daily Commute Cost: $48.66 Yearly Commute Cost: $12,650.66 Fremont, California Average Commute: 55.2 minutes Daily Commute Cost: $46.34 Yearly Commute Cost: $12,048.32 Washington, D.C. Average Commute: 56.6 minutes Daily Commute Cost: $42.57 Yearly Commute Cost: $11,067.07 Jersey City, New Jersey Average Commute: 68 minutes Daily Commute Cost: $41.94 Yearly Commute Cost: $10,903.23 New York Average Commute: 80 minutes Daily Commute Cost: $41.66 Yearly Commute Cost: $10,831.74

Drivers in all five of the cities listed above lose more than $10,000 a year commuting. That’s nearly twice as much as the nationwide cost for commuters. In fact, according to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, commuters in the Top 59 cities on the list pay above the national average to get to and from work.

ALSO READ: Smithville PD arrests man accused of stealing multiple vehicles

Look at how those times and costs compare to the cheapest cities for commuters:

Jackson, Mississippi Average Commute: 38.4 minutes Daily Commute Cost: $9.75 Yearly Commute Cost: $2,535.04 Lubbock, Texas Average Commute: 31.6 minutes Daily Commute Cost: $10.89 Yearly Commute Cost: $2,832.15 Springfield, Missouri Average Commute: 35 minutes Daily Commute Cost: $11.04 Yearly Commute Cost: $2,870.07 Fayetteville, North Carolina Average Commute: 38 minutes Daily Commute Cost: $11.60 Yearly Commute Cost: $3,014.90 Brownsville, Texas Average Commute: 42.4 minutes Daily Commute Cost: $12.08 Yearly Commute Cost: $3,140.07

Here in the Midwest, drivers pay less than the national average when it comes to commuting costs, according to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce analysis.

69. Overland Park Average Commute: 39.4 minutes Daily Commute Cost: 20.91 Annual Commute Cost: $5,437.45

111. Kansas City, Missouri Average Commute: 43.4 minutes Daily Commute Cost: $17.34 Annual Commute Cost: $4,508.63

116. St. Louis Average Commute: 43.4 minutes Daily Commute Cost: $17.05 Annual Commute Cost: $4,433.00

122. Kansas City, Kansas Average Commute: 45.8 minutes Daily Commute Cost: $16.64 Annual Commute Cost: $4,325.62

143. Little Rock, Arkansas Average Commute: 36.6 minutes Daily Commute Cost: $14.83 Annual Commute Cost: $3,854.67

158. Wichita Average Commute: 37.4 minutes Daily Commute Cost: $13.55 Annual Commute Cost: $3,524.25

168. Springfield, Missouri Average Commute: 35 minutes Daily Commute Cost: $11.04 Yearly Commute Cost: $2,870.07



The U.S. Chamber of Commerce says it looked at the median earnings for full-time workers, age 16 and older, in the top 170 cities across the country. It also looked at the average round-trip commute time in each city.

The analysis then multiplied the mean wage per minute by the average round-trip commute time duration. It then multiplied that value by the total working days per year to determine the annual commute cost.

The full analysis can be found online at ChamberofCommerce.org.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.