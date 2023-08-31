BLOG: Andrew Lester back in court for preliminary hearing over Ralph Yarl shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Andrew Lester has been charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action in connection with the shooting of a teen Ralph Yarl.

On April 13, Yarl went to a home to pick up his siblings but approached the wrong home. After ringing the doorbell, the teen was shot twice by 84-year-old Andrew Lester — in the head and right arm.

Four days later, Yarl was released from the hospital, the same day Lester was taken into custody.

On April 19, Lester was released on a $200,000 bond and pleaded not guilty to both charges.

Lester’s attorney, Steven Salmon, argued in a legal filing that the court record should be sealed, noting that Lester has been harassed and threatened. Salmon also noted that the publicity could make it difficult to find an impartial jury and that potential witnesses may be reluctant to testify.

The following is a list of notes taken from KCTV5 in the courtroom during Lester’s preliminary court hearing:

During the first half of the day, six witnesses took the stand: three neighbors and three police officers.

A couple who has been Lester’s neighbor for 37 years recounted the night of the shooting, saying they heard gunshots. They said Yarl ran to their house screaming that he had been shot, and so they called 911.

One of the neighbors said he and Lester were not the closest of friends, but that he had been a good neighbor.

Another neighbor who lives across the street said she did not hear gunshots but was inside her home when Yarl knocked at her door asking for help. She said she went outside to help, and that blood was all over her front porch.

Those inside the courtroom also heard Lester’s 911 call.

He could be heard as saying:

“He was in my house and I shot him.”

“He was at my door trying to get in.”

“The weapon is here with me right beside me.

“My wife is in a nursing home.”

Three officers who responded to the scene also testified in the Clay County Courthouse. One relayed that Lester was cooperative with being interviewed and asked about the welfare of the person he shot.

Another said Lester admitted to shooting the victim but told him that he hoped he hadn’t killed anyone.

A police detective said that Yarl told him when the main door of the house opened, Yarl touched the doorknob of the storm door thinking he would be welcomed inside.

