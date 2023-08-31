Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

6-month-old boy dead, 2 others injured in shooting at Atlanta apartment complex

A baby is dead and two adults are injured after what Atlanta police are calling a "targeted" shooting Wednesday night.
By Alexandra Parker and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 7:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (Atlanta News First/Gray News) - A 6-month-old baby has died in a shooting at a southwest Atlanta apartment complex, according to Atlanta police.

According to Deputy Chief Charles Hampton, Jr., officers responded to The Hills at Greenbriar apartments at 2909 Campbellton Road just after 8 p.m. Wednesday and found three people suffering from gunshot wounds: a 6-month-old boy, a 23-year-old man, and a 27-year-old woman.

All three were taken to the hospital, but the baby died from his injuries. At last check, the man was in critical condition and the woman was in stable condition.

“Any child death, unfortunately — any death in our city — is a tragedy,” said Hampton. “Anything involving a child makes it difficult for investigators solving this crime. We’re hoping anybody who knows anything will do the right thing and call us.”

Investigators said they believe this was a targeted incident. They’re looking for at least two shooters whom they believe were traveling in a light-colored four-door sedan.

Police have not identified the victims or any suspects.

Copyright 2023 WANF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Enchant’s dazzling, larger-than-life light displays will completely transform Legends Field...
KC’s Legends Field to be transformed into World’s Largest Christmas Light Maze and Village
Children's Mercy Hospital in Kansas City
Children’s Mercy Hospital receives notice to stop gender-affirming care to minors
Amanda Barron shows her latest tax assessment from Jackson County. She bought her home for...
Property tax ‘mistake’ is ignored by Jackson County
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Shane Buechele throws during the first half of an NFL preseason...
Chiefs release list of cuts as roster is trimmed to 53 players
An image of one of the 'Go Ape' treetop courses. Source: Go Ape! on Facebook
Kansas City will have new option for Halloween fun this year

Latest News

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Shane Buechele throws a pass in the second half of a preseason...
Former Chiefs backup quarterback picked up by Buffalo
File - Shoppers cast long shadows as they head to their vehicles outside a Costco warehouse on...
Fed’s preferred inflation gauge shows a modest rise in latest sign of slowing price increases
Smoke-sniffing drones may be the future of California wildland firefighting. (KMAX, KOVR, UC...
Engineers build smoke-sniffing drones to help fight California fires
Wiseman Mpepa from Malawi survived the fire that broke out in central Johannesburg, South...
Fatal fire survivor talks about his attempt to escape blaze
Smoke-sniffing drones may be the future of California wildland firefighting. (KMAX, KOVR, UC...
Engineers build smoke-sniffing drones to help fight California fires