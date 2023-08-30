Aging & Style
Wyandotte County DA determines officer justified in shooting, killing man

FILE — The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department(KCTV5)
By Heidi Schmidt
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 2:24 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) -- Investigators determined a Kansas City, Kansas, police officer’s actions were justified when the officer shot and killed a man in February.

The investigation into the death of 50-year-old John Anderton determined Anderton was reaching for a gun when the officer fired his weapon. The Wyandotte County District Attorney said the officer ordered Anderton to stop reaching for the gun prior to the shooting, but Anderton did not comply.

Anderton died on Feb. 3, 2023.

KCK officers responded to a call about a possible drug overdose at a house near N. 55th Street and Haskell Avenue. Officers said they found a man and woman unresponsive inside the residence.

As EMS helped the two adults, a KCK officer saw Anderton leaving the area on a bike. Other officers responded and found Anderton several blocks away near N. 52nd Street and Georgia Avenue, where he was shot and killed.

