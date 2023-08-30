Aging & Style
Topeka native, PGA star Gary Woodland to undergo brain surgery

Gary Woodland watches his drive down the 12th fairway during the first round of the CJ Cup golf...
Gary Woodland watches his drive down the 12th fairway during the first round of the CJ Cup golf tournament Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, in Ridgeland, S.C. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)(Stephen B. Morton | AP)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 10:09 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Gary Woodland, a Topeka native who played golf at the University of Kansas on the way to a successful professional career that has included a U.S. Open championship, announced Wednesday that he will be undergoing brain surgery.

Woodland, 39, said he was diagnosed a few months ago with a lesion on his brain. He has been treating his symptoms with medication, but after consulting with multiple specialists, he has opted for surgery to remove the lesion. The surgery is scheduled for Sept. 18.

Woodland last played on the PGA Tour at the Wyndham Championship from Aug. 3-6. He hasn’t played in the last two tournaments, but there was no word at the time of any health issue.

After graduating from Shawnee Heights High School in 2002, Woodland attended Washburn on a basketball scholarship. He left after one year to attend KU to play golf. He has four PGA tour wins, and he won the 2019 U.S Open at Pebble Beach.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

