T-38 Talon jets to perform pregame flyover ahead of Kansas football home opener
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - As Jayhawk football fans descend on Memorial Stadium Friday evening for the team’s season opener, they will be treated to a pregame flyover.
The University of Kansas announced that a group of four T-38 Talon jets will fly over David Booth Memorial Stadium on Sept. 1 about 6:50 p.m. The Jayhawks take on Missouri State at 7 p.m.
ALSO READ: ‘Taste of winning’ changing Kansas expectations ahead of 2023 football season
The university also stated the jets would perform a practice run about 4 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 31.
More aircraft could fly over the campus this week, as well. A group of F-16 fighter jets are expected to fly over the Hill on Friday about 4 p.m. as part of a cross-country training run.
ALSO READ: Daniels expected to start at QB in Jayhawks’ season-opener
Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.