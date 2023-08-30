Aging & Style
Police searching for man believed to be involved in shooting, car theft

FILE — Anyone who sees a man covered in blood running around has been advised to call police.
FILE — Anyone who sees a man covered in blood running around has been advised to call police.
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - Officers have asked to public to be aware of a man allegedly involved in multiple crime scenes.

The Independence Police Department stated a shooting took place about 10:30 a.m. in the 15300 block of East 42nd Terrace.

Nearly 20 minutes later, a man with blood all over him appeared at a business on Arrowhead Drive asking for a drink, police said. After the business contacted the police department, the man ran away.

As law enforcement responded to the business, a homeowner reported a break-in and car theft in the 15300 block of East 43rd Terrace.

Officers were able to find the car at the business with blood on it, police said. Law enforcement also found a bloody shirt at one of the crime scenes.

Independence police department spokesperson Jack Taylor told KCTV5 that officers have been “following trails of blood around” trying to find the guy.

He said the man was seemingly badly injured.

Anyone who sees a man covered in blood running around has been advised to call police. He was described as a white man wearing blue jeans and likely without a shirt. He is believed to have a weapon.

