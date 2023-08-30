Aging & Style
Planned pedestrian bridge to Patrick Mahomes-built playground moves forward

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. park in Kansas City, Mo.
Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. park in Kansas City, Mo.(KC Parks + Rec)
By Heidi Schmidt
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Plans to make it easier to reach a Kansas City playground built by Patrick Mahomes’ foundation move forward.

The Kansas City Parks Board approved an agreement this week for a company called Taliaferro & Brown to oversee planning and design of a new pedestrian bridge over Brush Creek.

The bridge will eventually connect the area on the north and south side of Brush Creek while allowing people living in the area to safely reach the playground and other amenities at Martin Luther King, Jr. park.

After the new playground opened two-years ago, some of the people living in the area pointed out they couldn’t reach the park without crossing several busy streets. The pedestrian bridge means they will be able to cross the creek instead of traffic.

Last year, Rep. Emanuel Cleaver, II secured $3 million in federal funding to pay for the new bridge project.

Mahomes’ 15 and the Mahomies Foundation donated $1 million to build the playground in Martin Luther King, Jr. park.

